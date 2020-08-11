Over 300 Assam Health Workers Ready To Donate Plasma For Covid Patients

Assam's health workers queued up to sign up as plasma donors at a mega plasma donation camp.

In Assam, where the government has launched a massive campaign to collect blood plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus , more than 300 doctors, nurses and health workers who got infected in the line of duty signed up at a plasma donation camp on Monday so they can save lives.

Assam's health workers - from both the public and private sectors - queued up to sign up as plasma donors at a mega plasma donation camp in Guwahati.

The frontline workers who turned donors are from different parts of Assam. They include doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, ambulance drivers , ward boys and hospital cleaners.

"It's important that we donate plasma because it helps in saving lives," said Dr Manas Kakoty from the National Health Mission of Assam.

They were infected in the line of duty, trying to treat COVID-19 patients.

An estimated 1,200 health sector professional in Assam have been infected by the coronavirus during pandemic.

"After being cured, I have joined my duties back and I feel that right now, plasma donation should be the key focus for serious patients," said Dr Fahima Nazim, a junior doctor at the Guwahati Medical College.

After mandatory tests for selection as plasma donors, over 300 people qualified.

"While carrying a Covid patient, I got infected but I have recovered. I was over noted when I got to know that our plasma can save life, so I have come to donate" said an ambulance driver who was infected last month and has now recovered.

With one of the lowest mortality rates in the country - less than one per cent - Assam was the second state after Delhi to start plasma therapy.

The state now plans to take plasma therapy to every district and for this, donors are needed.

"They (health workers and doctors) all have responded to our call and after being cured of Covid , they have signed up for donating plasma, along with the private sector people, in a bid to save humanity," said Pomi Baruah, the officer-on-special duty (OSD) at Assam's National Health Mission.