Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Set To Complete 100 Crore Covid Doses Today

COVID-19 live updates: The government has planned announcements over loudspeakers on trains, planes and ships to mark the billionth shot, besides hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort.

COVID-19 cases: India reported14,623 fresh cases of COVID-19 yesterday. (File)

New Delhi:

India is set to achieve a new vaccine milestone today by administering 100 crore anti-COVID-19 doses, and sources suggest the government has planned festivities for the "great achievement". The Co-WIN portal of the government has a countdown on display and it shows vaccinations have already touched 99.85 crore. The government has planned announcements over loudspeakers on trains, planes and ships to mark the billionth shot, besides hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort.

The country reported 14,623 fresh cases of COVID-19 yesterday, besides 197 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Oct 21, 2021 06:44 (IST)
Oct 21, 2021 06:34 (IST)
Assam logs 308 fresh COVID-19 cases
Assam on Wednesday reported 308 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,427, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,958 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Jorhat district, it said.

The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (109), Sonitpur (24), Barpeta, and Lakhimpur (22 cases each). The 308 new cases were detected out of 39,654 tests conducted on Wednesday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,42,82,029.
Assam currently has 2,263 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,97,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 282 patients on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.42 per cent.
Oct 21, 2021 06:08 (IST)
Announcement On Flights, Trains In Centre's Plan To Mark 100-Crore Doses
Oct 21, 2021 06:07 (IST)
Union Health Minister To Launch Song To Celebrate 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses
Oct 21, 2021 06:06 (IST)
COVID-19: India Set To Cross "Historic" 1 Billion Vaccine Milestone Today: 10 Facts
Oct 21, 2021 05:58 (IST)
US Authorizes 'Mix And Match' Covid Vaccine Boosters, Says Regulator
