Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Set To Complete 100 Crore Covid Doses Today

India is set to achieve a new vaccine milestone today by administering 100 crore anti-COVID-19 doses, and sources suggest the government has planned festivities for the "great achievement". The Co-WIN portal of the government has a countdown on display and it shows vaccinations have already touched 99.85 crore. The government has planned announcements over loudspeakers on trains, planes and ships to mark the billionth shot, besides hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort.
The country reported 14,623 fresh cases of COVID-19 yesterday, besides 197 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
#HealthForAll- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 20, 2021
➡️"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting #COVID19", extended for a further period of 180 days.
➡️So far 1351 Claims have been settled under the scheme.https://t.co/X7EI0asgh5pic.twitter.com/WcDcAo8Hzs
