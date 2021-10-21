Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Set To Complete 100 Crore Covid Doses Today

Assam logs 308 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 308 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,427, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,958 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Jorhat district, it said.





The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (109), Sonitpur (24), Barpeta, and Lakhimpur (22 cases each). The 308 new cases were detected out of 39,654 tests conducted on Wednesday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,42,82,029.

Assam currently has 2,263 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,97,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 282 patients on Wednesday.





The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.42 per cent.