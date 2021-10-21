Covid LIVE Updates: 'Happy', Says Serum's Adar Poonawalla On 1 Billion Vaccine Feat

Covid-19 Cases in India: India reported 18,454 fresh cases of COVID-19.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Oct 21, 2021 14:20 (IST) Even though 100 crore vaccine jabs is a big milestone, but we must keep telling people not to let their guard down and those eligible for it to take the vaccine. God forbid, if we should see a 3rd wave - though it will perhaps not be as severe as the 2nd wave because we have a far better medical infrastructure, increased facilities, much better emergency infrastructure now as well as a significantly larger population having taken the vaccine: Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:17 (IST) The entire news of me getting threats at one point is exaggerated. It was never the case that I had to leave the country... it just so happened that I was visiting the UK at the time. See, at that time there was a sense of urgency because of the looming threat and so everyone wanted the vaccine first, says Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

If we look at the production numbers rising at the pace at which it is currently, I don't want to make a prediction here, but I can say with a degree of certainty that a lot of remaining population which currently has taken the first dose will by the end of the year have taken both doses. So, this 25% of the total population figure will definitely rise at an increasing pace, he adds.

Oct 21, 2021 14:11 (IST) It is also credit to PM Narendra Modi's leadership, because his challenge was population. No other world leader had such a huge population to deal with, coupled with the demographics and cultural differences that exists in India: Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:09 (IST) Very happy to see that the 1 billion vaccine jabs promise by the end of the year has already been achieved. Also, very happy to say that our promise of delivering 100 million vaccine doses-a-month is now way over that mark. We are now in a position to deliver 220 million vaccine doses per month: Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:06 (IST) We are very happy to see this milestone. We are happy to play our part in this milestone. However, the real credit goes to all the healthcare workers who administered the doses as well as those who ensured that the masses take the vaccine: Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:06 (IST) Everybody wanted to be vaccinated first, there was a lot of pressure, says Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:05 (IST) We were in a lot of stress and anxiety. It's such a large population, producing in bulk and then having vaccines delivered has been a task, says Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oct 21, 2021 14:01 (IST) Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Govt, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers&all the vaccinated citizens,making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta: Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman& MD on 100 cr vaccinations pic.twitter.com/LJnQhMcW2S - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 14:00 (IST) Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of achieving the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark pic.twitter.com/kXYN3FsQ9c - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 14:00 (IST) Gujarat vaccinates 90% of eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gujarat has vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 47 per cent beneficiaries are completely vaccinated against the deadly disease, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Patel congratulated the countrymen, as India achieved the milestone of administered 100 crore vaccine doses "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". As per the official figures, Gujarat has around 4.93 crore people above the age of 18, who are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus.



Oct 21, 2021 13:52 (IST) India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare as the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore mark.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.



Oct 21, 2021 13:42 (IST) #LargestVaccineDrive



"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji & with the dedication & hard work of our health workers, India achieves a landmark #VaccineCentury" - Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Shri @HardeepSPuri@PMOIndia@mansukhmandviya@ianuragthakurpic.twitter.com/rMjgxsWI8M - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 13:21 (IST) Odisha registers over 500 fresh COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

Odisha on Thursday registered more than 500 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The state's coronavirus tally rose to 10,37,056 as 524 more people, including 82 children, tested positive for the infection; while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,298, a health official said.

Odisha had registered 559 cases on Wednesday, 556 on Tuesday, and 340 on Monday. The infection rate in the 0-18 age group stood at 15.64 per cent, higher than 12.70 per cent on Wednesday.

As many as 308 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 216 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding that the daily test positivity rate stood at 0.74 per cent.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 254, accounting for almost 49 per cent of the fresh infections, followed by 66 in Cuttack. Six districts did not register any new case.

Oct 21, 2021 13:08 (IST) Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 13:07 (IST) Congratulations #TeamIndia on the stupendous achievement of administering #100crore doses. My appreciation to all our frontline healthcare workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, Central & state governments for their dedication & hard work in achieving this landmark feat. pic.twitter.com/qJYmSkYcER - Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 13:02 (IST) Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram on Thursday as 1,243 more people recuperated from the disease and 741 new infections were reported, a health department official said.

The fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 1,15,207, he said. Altogether, 1,04,548 people have so far been cured of the disease, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.74 per cent.

The single-day positivity ratio dipped to 8.97 per cent from 12.36 per cent on the previous day, as the new patients, including 168 children, were detected from 8,264 sample tests.

The death toll rose to 396 as three more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. Mizoram now has 10,263 active cases.

Oct 21, 2021 12:56 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal hails frontline workers as India achieves COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the countrymen and saluted the frontline workers as India crossed the 100-crore mark in administering Covid vaccine doses on Thursday, saying the pandemic will be defeated unitedly.

According to official sources, over 75 percent of India''s all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen on the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses. Salute to the doctors, nurses, and frontline workers who made this happen. We the countrymen have faced this illness. We will together defeat it for once and all," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Oct 21, 2021 12:45 (IST) India has achieved 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations in less than 10 months. This shows our government's commitment towards health safety of every person in the country. I extend heartfelt thanks to PM Modi& express gratitude towards healthcare & frontline workers: BJP Pres JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/kmTjLv6tT4 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 12:45 (IST) Police force quintessential example of culmination of courage, restraint, diligence: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of ''Police Memorial Day'' on Thursday lauded the Indian Police force, saying it is "a quintessential example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence".

''Police Commemoration Day'' is observed every year in memory of ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed during patrol duty in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said: "The police force is a quintessential example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence". "On 'Police Memorial Day, on behalf of a grateful nation, I bow to all the brave soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the nation's sovereignty. The sacrifice and dedication of every policeman inspire us to serve the nation."

Oct 21, 2021 12:35 (IST) "Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, the scientists, healthworkers & people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID19 and achieve vaccine equity targets," tweets Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/5x1aDwDDA2 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 12:35 (IST) COVID19 vaccination continues at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad



One billion vaccinations milestone was achieved due to fast paced vaccinations across the country; It is a proud and happy moment, says a beneficiary. pic.twitter.com/UmXLC3xZVh - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 12:32 (IST) PM @NarendraModi ji at RML Hospital, Delhi, expressing his appreciation to India's real heroes for #VaccineCenturypic.twitter.com/qeNQYeUuH3 - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 12:28 (IST) 100 heritage monuments to be lit in colours of Indian flag to mark 100 crore Covid vaccination feat

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone achieved by the country, officials said on Thursday.

Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour, the officials said.

This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, they said.

The officials said it is part of the activities to celebrate the landmark achievement across the country. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

Oct 21, 2021 12:11 (IST) Today, Haryana has reached the 2.5 crore COVID19 vaccinations mark as the country crossed 100 crore vaccinations: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/h1jsAZxxda - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021 \

Oct 21, 2021 11:57 (IST) Country now has strong ''protective shield'' of 100 crore vaccine doses against pandemic: PM Modi

The country now has a strong "protective shield" of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, Modi said, "This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark sometime back."

"To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India," the prime minister said.

Oct 21, 2021 11:52 (IST) #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital as India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark pic.twitter.com/cncYtediH6 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:47 (IST) Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with health workers at the vaccination site at RML Hospital as India crosses 100 crore vaccination milestone pic.twitter.com/Pumav0X5vp - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:41 (IST) I want to congratulate everyone as India crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark. By overcoming many difficulties we've achieved this feat and will continue doing it. India has shown the world that it can achieve any target: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/HE1FRyrPHr - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:41 (IST) During COVID-19 pandemic, IT sector showed resilience, work from home gained popularity: Experts

As India breached the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, it is time to reflect on how the pandemic has changed the day-to-day working of the world. After sudden lockdowns across countries, when economies were closed and many sectors faced several challenges, the IT sector showed remarkable resilience and the concept of work from home gained popularity.

The IT sector has proven its ability to grow and transform to face the COVID-19 challenges due to its response strategy of keeping people-centricity, collaboration, and agility at the center displaying exemplary progress on its road to recovery.

According to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), during the COVID-19, the IT sector shifted from a cost advantage to a customer advantage approach, keeping the emergence of a more customer-centric operational focus.

"The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for digital transformation, adopting newer technologies like cloud, blockchain, AI, machine learning, IoT, and robotics. The industry is witnessing a solid deal pipeline of USD 15 billion in first-quarter in the financial year 2021-22 and twice the growth in digital spending in tech services, BPM, ER&D, GCC sectors," NASSCOM said.

Oct 21, 2021 11:37 (IST) Under PM Modi's leadership, Today India achieved mark of 100 crore vaccine doses administered. This day will be registered as the golden day in India's history. We've achieved this feat in 9 months only, hence I congratulate everyone: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/JGGU1tryVw - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:35 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: Pandemic not yet over, says expert

Even as India reached the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, experts urged caution and said that the pandemic is far from over. Former Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Nirmal Ganguly said the threat of COVID-19 will exist until most states in India record less than 10 cases in a day.

Mr Ganguly said, "As per reports, only 25 per cent of the Indian population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There is enough data that a single dose does not protect us from the infection. The inoculation of both doses of vaccine prevents hospitalisation and the death rate remains low. So double dose of vaccination is important."

The former ICMR DG stated: "The eight-month follow-up of Pfizer has confirmed that the COVID anti-bodies drop after six months of inoculation. So, many people are still vulnerable to the infection."

"In initial days, China recorded only five cases but eventually it spread around the globe. India is still recording nearly 20,000 cases per day. So the danger of COVID-19 prevails until most places in India record less than 10 cases per day," he said.

Oct 21, 2021 11:34 (IST)

CoWIN has played an crucial role in achieving 100 crore vaccinations by making the whole process systematic and smooth. There is no other platform in the world that has scaled up so fast: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief and CEO, National Health Authority pic.twitter.com/jpGVsnYtzj - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:31 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: Achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations through collective effort, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations has been achieved through collective effort.

"Today we've achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Under PM''s leadership, scientists through extensive research prepared these vaccines. Through collective effort, we've achieved this mark and in the future also we''ll continue on the path of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''," Mr Yadav said.

The Environment Minister expressed his gratitude to the frontline workers and said, "in the country, our Corona warriors have helped to achieve this target. The health departments, its workers and all the administration officials and especially under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fought this war together".

Oct 21, 2021 11:18 (IST) Addressing a healthcare related programme in Jhajjar. https://t.co/cVmm8pZYIA - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:16 (IST) India's achievement of 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations under PM Modi's leadership has re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/VmTlQoGsrg - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 11:14 (IST) I want to congratulate everyone. We are 1 billion in our country and the whole world is 7 billion so we've already contributed 1/7 in terms of the world vaccination: ICMR DG, Dr Balram Bhargava on achieving 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations pic.twitter.com/6bI1VZrkdi - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 10:58 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India in past 24 hours

Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted crossed 59.57 crore, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

A total of 12,47,506 samples were tested on October 20, while the total samples tested upto October 20 reached 59,57,42,218.

With 12,47,506 samples tested, 18,454 new cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours.

Oct 21, 2021 10:46 (IST) India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 10:44 (IST) Kerala added 11,150 fresh Covid cases and 82 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,79,790 and the total fatalities to 27,084.

Oct 21, 2021 10:37 (IST) India Hits Big 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccinations Milestone

India reached one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year. India reached one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.

Oct 21, 2021 10:28 (IST) More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now. Over 10.85 Cr balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India pic.twitter.com/V4sa2UvXkO - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 10:21 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,646

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday. The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,646. The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.



Oct 21, 2021 10:04 (IST) India reports 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; highest since March 2020: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/TyBaP7EZW1 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 09:59 (IST) Congratulations to the people&healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health,NITI Aayog on India crossing 100 crore vaccination pic.twitter.com/k9VMkf0OlY - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 09:54 (IST) Delhi | PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark pic.twitter.com/s9X3CSzTTJ - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 09:48 (IST) 1,00,00,00,000 💉



सौ करोड़ सिर्फ एक आंकड़ा नहीं,



सौ करोड़ से अधिक लोगों का आत्मविश्वास है।



Congratulations India on this remarkable feat of administering 100 Crore doses 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#VaccineCenturypic.twitter.com/XSX7VPUdUT - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 09:42 (IST) Watch history in making!



Join us as we begin our countdown for #VaccineCenturyhttps://t.co/dTk1apFvgA - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 09:30 (IST) Maharashtra's Thane logs 226 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

With the addition of 226 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,63,975, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the fatality toll in the district to 11,468, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,632, while the death toll has reached 3,282, another official said.

Oct 21, 2021 08:53 (IST) 100 crore Covid doses: Country's largest khadi tricolour to be displayed at Red Fort to mark occasion

To mark the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday, official sources said.

The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti - in Leh, they said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.

To mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, a series of events have been lined up. Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort. "The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Oct 21, 2021 08:52 (IST) West Bengal reports 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,82,813 as 867 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 141 more than the previous day, a Health department bulletin said.

The new cases were reported from Kolkata (244) and North 24 Parganas district (129), it said.

The state had reported 726 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 690 on Monday, and 624 on Sunday respectively.

Nine more persons died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 19,007 on Wednesday, it said.

Nine COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Tuesday, 12 on Monday, and 14 on Sunday.

Oct 21, 2021 08:32 (IST) Dr @MansukhMandaviya ji will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.



🗓️ October 21, 2021

🕧 12:30 PM

📌 Red Fort, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/vnUqeIpvT5 - Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 07:56 (IST) #IndiaFightsCorona:



📍𝑰𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆, 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒕 & 𝑯𝒚𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆



✅Isolate yourself & other family members at home at first sign of experiencing symptoms



✅Immediately wear a mask, preferably two masks



✅Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water a day



pic.twitter.com/TI1N01B4Uk - #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 07:40 (IST) Tamil Nadu records 1,170 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Tamil Nadu added 1,170 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 26,90,633, while the death toll rose to 35,948 with 20 more deaths.

Recoveries stood at 26,40,627, with 1,418 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 14,058 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,28,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,97,92,210. Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 148 and 141 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Oct 21, 2021 07:29 (IST) #IndiaFightsCorona:



📍Do NOT believe in rumours about any coronavirus variant - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, or Delta.



➡️Follow A-B-C-D of the fight against infodemic:



✅A: Advise

✅B: Believe

✅C: Cross-check

✅D: Do NOT promote fear#StaySafe#We4Vaccinepic.twitter.com/gqVtVUAwyY - #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 07:20 (IST) Karnataka | In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100% vaccination of 18 yrs &above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90% of eligible population &in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80% of eligible population: S Ganjalkhed, DHO Kalaburagi (20.10) pic.twitter.com/YeIX5gvU76 - ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 07:04 (IST) देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है।



इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 06:44 (IST) #HealthForAll



➡️"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting #COVID19", extended for a further period of 180 days.



➡️So far 1351 Claims have been settled under the scheme.https://t.co/X7EI0asgh5pic.twitter.com/WcDcAo8Hzs - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 20, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 06:34 (IST) Assam logs 308 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 308 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,427, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,958 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Jorhat district, it said.

The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (109), Sonitpur (24), Barpeta, and Lakhimpur (22 cases each). The 308 new cases were detected out of 39,654 tests conducted on Wednesday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,42,82,029. Assam currently has 2,263 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,97,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 282 patients on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.42 per cent.

