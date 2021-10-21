Covid LIVE Updates: 'Happy', Says Serum's Adar Poonawalla On 1 Billion Vaccine Feat

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal at 9:47 am today.
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.
The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Everybody wanted to be vaccinated first, there was a lot of pressure,
We were in a lot of stress and anxiety. It's such a large population, producing in bulk and then having vaccines delivered has been a task, says Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla
Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Govt, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers&all the vaccinated citizens,making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta: Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman& MD on 100 cr vaccinations pic.twitter.com/LJnQhMcW2S- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of achieving the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark pic.twitter.com/kXYN3FsQ9c- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
#VaccineCentury#LargestVaccineDrive- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 21, 2021
"Congratulations India on administering over 100 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses in such a short time span" - Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Shri @nstomar@PMOIndia@mansukhmandviya@ianuragthakur@DrBharatippawar@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/pyAZQcpzbl
#LargestVaccineDrive- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 21, 2021
"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji & with the dedication & hard work of our health workers, India achieves a landmark #VaccineCentury" - Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Shri @HardeepSPuri@PMOIndia@mansukhmandviya@ianuragthakurpic.twitter.com/rMjgxsWI8M
#IndiaFightsCorona:#𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄- #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 21, 2021
➡️ More than 103.5 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.
➡️ More than 10.85 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.
Details: https://t.co/t2F5bspsyO#Unite2FightCorona#StaySafepic.twitter.com/IWcTxocLzx
Well done India 🇮🇳 #VaccineCenturyhttps://t.co/wH2VQBrtme- Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 21, 2021
Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021
Congratulations #TeamIndia on the stupendous achievement of administering #100crore doses. My appreciation to all our frontline healthcare workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, Central & state governments for their dedication & hard work in achieving this landmark feat. pic.twitter.com/qJYmSkYcER- Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 21, 2021
India has achieved 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations in less than 10 months. This shows our government's commitment towards health safety of every person in the country. I extend heartfelt thanks to PM Modi& express gratitude towards healthcare & frontline workers: BJP Pres JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/kmTjLv6tT4- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
"Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, the scientists, healthworkers & people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID19 and achieve vaccine equity targets," tweets Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/5x1aDwDDA2
COVID19 vaccination continues at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
One billion vaccinations milestone was achieved due to fast paced vaccinations across the country; It is a proud and happy moment, says a beneficiary. pic.twitter.com/UmXLC3xZVh
PM @NarendraModi ji at RML Hospital, Delhi, expressing his appreciation to India's real heroes for #VaccineCenturypic.twitter.com/qeNQYeUuH3- Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021
Today, Haryana has reached the 2.5 crore COVID19 vaccinations mark as the country crossed 100 crore vaccinations: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/h1jsAZxxda- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital as India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark pic.twitter.com/cncYtediH6- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with health workers at the vaccination site at RML Hospital as India crosses 100 crore vaccination milestone pic.twitter.com/Pumav0X5vp- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
I want to congratulate everyone as India crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark. By overcoming many difficulties we've achieved this feat and will continue doing it. India has shown the world that it can achieve any target: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/HE1FRyrPHr- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Under PM Modi's leadership, Today India achieved mark of 100 crore vaccine doses administered. This day will be registered as the golden day in India's history. We've achieved this feat in 9 months only, hence I congratulate everyone: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/JGGU1tryVw- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
CoWIN has played an crucial role in achieving 100 crore vaccinations by making the whole process systematic and smooth. There is no other platform in the world that has scaled up so fast: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief and CEO, National Health Authority pic.twitter.com/jpGVsnYtzj- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Addressing a healthcare related programme in Jhajjar. https://t.co/cVmm8pZYIA- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021
India's achievement of 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations under PM Modi's leadership has re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/VmTlQoGsrg- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
I want to congratulate everyone. We are 1 billion in our country and the whole world is 7 billion so we've already contributed 1/7 in terms of the world vaccination: ICMR DG, Dr Balram Bhargava on achieving 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations pic.twitter.com/6bI1VZrkdi- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
India scripts history.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021
We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.
Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury
India reached one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.
More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now. Over 10.85 Cr balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India pic.twitter.com/V4sa2UvXkO- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
India reports 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; highest since March 2020: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/TyBaP7EZW1- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
बधाई हो भारत!- Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021
दूरदर्शी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी के समर्थ नेतृत्व का यह प्रतिफल है।#VaccineCenturypic.twitter.com/11HCWNpFan
Congratulations to the people&healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health,NITI Aayog on India crossing 100 crore vaccination pic.twitter.com/k9VMkf0OlY- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
Delhi | PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark pic.twitter.com/s9X3CSzTTJ- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
1,00,00,00,000 💉- Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 21, 2021
सौ करोड़ सिर्फ एक आंकड़ा नहीं,
सौ करोड़ से अधिक लोगों का आत्मविश्वास है।
Congratulations India on this remarkable feat of administering 100 Crore doses 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#VaccineCenturypic.twitter.com/XSX7VPUdUT
Watch history in making!- Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021
Join us as we begin our countdown for #VaccineCenturyhttps://t.co/dTk1apFvgA
#IndiaFightsCorona- #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021
क्यों ना इस बार त्यौहारों को कोरोना अनुकूल व्यवहारों के साथ सुरक्षित रहकर मनाया जाये।
त्यौहार भी, कोविड सेफ व्यवहार भी #COVIDSafeFestivities#TyoharonKeRangCABKeSang@PMOIndia@mansukhmandviya@ianuragthakur@PIB_India@mygovindiapic.twitter.com/Kr1p5jPISj
Dr @MansukhMandaviya ji will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.- Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) October 21, 2021
🗓️ October 21, 2021
🕧 12:30 PM
📌 Red Fort, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/vnUqeIpvT5
The new US travel policy will block entry to foreign nationals who have recovered from COVID-19 and then gotten one dose of two-dose vaccines -- a standard that France and the European Commission consider full vaccination.
#IndiaFightsCorona:- #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021
📍𝑰𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆, 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒕 & 𝑯𝒚𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆
✅Isolate yourself & other family members at home at first sign of experiencing symptoms
✅Immediately wear a mask, preferably two masks
✅Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water a day
pic.twitter.com/TI1N01B4Uk
#IndiaFightsCorona:- #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021
📍Do NOT believe in rumours about any coronavirus variant - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, or Delta.
➡️Follow A-B-C-D of the fight against infodemic:
✅A: Advise
✅B: Believe
✅C: Cross-check
✅D: Do NOT promote fear#StaySafe#We4Vaccinepic.twitter.com/gqVtVUAwyY
Karnataka | In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100% vaccination of 18 yrs &above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90% of eligible population &in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80% of eligible population: S Ganjalkhed, DHO Kalaburagi (20.10) pic.twitter.com/YeIX5gvU76- ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021
देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है।- Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021
इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें।
#HealthForAll- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 20, 2021
➡️"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting #COVID19", extended for a further period of 180 days.
➡️So far 1351 Claims have been settled under the scheme.https://t.co/X7EI0asgh5pic.twitter.com/WcDcAo8Hzs
