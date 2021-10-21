US Authorizes 'Mix And Match' Covid Vaccine Boosters, Says Regulator

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized in the US. (File)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a so-called "mix and match" strategy for eligible people who require a booster shot of a Covid vaccine after their primary series.

"The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations," the agency said in a statement.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized in the United States. A single dose of any of them may now be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different Covid vaccine.

