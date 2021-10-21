1 Billion Vaccinations Milestone, Minister Says 'Congratulations, India'

India reached one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning.

India reached the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the leadership of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted at 9:48 AM.

Dr VK Paul, the NITI Aayog Member for Health, congratulated the people and health care workers of India on this milestone. "It's remarkable to reach the 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India," he said.

Stressing on the need for consistency, Dr Paul pointed out that even though the first dose has been given to over 75% of adults, 25% of adults who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. "Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who haven't taken the first dose," he added.

Daily vaccine shots have averaged 5 million this month, a fifth of September's peak, though states are sitting on record stocks of more than 100 million as the domestic output of the AstraZeneca vaccine soars.

The administering of one billion vaccine doses - given the unknown and unpredictable nature of the coronavirus, the scale and intensity of the pandemic, and the challenges surrounding manufacturing, distribution, and delivery - represents a significant effort on the part of the government. Only one other country has administered over a billion vaccine doses - China (crossed 1 billion doses in June), which is also the only other country to have a population of more than one billion.