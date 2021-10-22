15,786 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In India, 14% Lower Than Yesterday

India's COVID-19 recovery rate is currently at 98.16 per cent, highest since March 2020

India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 14 per cent lower than yesterday's 18,454 cases. The government has been continuously speeding up the vaccination drive across the country.

Over 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against the COVID-19.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.16 per cent, highest since March 2020.

At least 18,641 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,35,14,449.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.51 per cent, lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,75,745, which is the lowest in 232 days.



The weekly positivity rate of 1.31 per cent is less than 3 per cent for last 119 days.



Daily positivity rate of 1.19 per cent is less than 3 per cent for the last 53 days.

Some 231 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours. During this period, the total vaccinations are 61,27,277.