18,454 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 26% Higher Than Yesterday

India witnessed a sharp rise in its daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 18,454 fresh cases, which is 26 per cent higher than yesterday. Over 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against the COVID-19.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.15% per cent, the highest since March last year.

At least 17,561 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,34,95,808.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.52 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,78,831.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.34 per cent is less than three per cent for last 118 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.48 per cent is less than three per cent for the last 52 days.