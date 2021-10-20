Union Health Minister To Launch Song To Celebrate 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audio-visual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audio-visual film at Red Fort in the national capital. As per an official release, 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

