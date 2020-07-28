Coronavirus India Live News Update: Karnataka Crosses 1-Lakh Mark, India's Covid-19 Count Crosses 14 Lakh With 49,931 Cases

COVID-19 India Updates: With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, cumulative count reached 32,771

With 5,324 fresh cases, Karnataka crossed the grim milestone of one lakh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases now stands at 1,01,465. The coronavirus death tally in the State is now closer to the 2,000-mark (1,953 deaths), according tothe bulletin issued by the state government.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count reached 32,771.

Maharashtra has reported 3,75,799 virus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,15,472 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday and overall 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested so far.