Maharashtra Logs 7,717 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours With 10,333 Recoveries

19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state, minister Rajesh Tope said (File)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,91,440 on Tuesday with addition of 7,717 new cases while 282 deaths took the count to 14,165, including 121 fatalities in Mumbai region alone, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

10,333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,32,277, he said.

The count of active cases dropped from 1,47,592 on Monday to 1,44,694 on Tuesday, the health minister said.

19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state, Mr Tope said.

After a long time, Mumbai, which has been steadily reporting more than 1,000 cases every day, added 700 cases to its tally in the day, taking the cumulative count to 1,10,882. With 55 people dying due to the infection, the death count in the metropolis mounted to 6,187.

Mumbai now has 19,990 active cases, the minister said.

However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continues to report higher number of cases.

On Tuesday, the MMR tally rose to 2,29,599 with addition of 2,223 cases. With 121 fatalities, the death count mounted to 9,275.

Pune reported 1,182 new cases while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 673 fresh cases. The twin cities reported 12 deaths each during the day.

The number of cases in Pune division rose to 91,977 with 2,477 deaths.

Nashik division now has 29,987 cases with 1,111 deaths, while Kolhapur division's tally stands at 7,675 with 206 fatalities.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division is at 15,637 and 554 respectively, while Latur division has 4,433 cases and 190 deaths, the health department said.

Akola division case tally stood at 6,644 with 232 deaths.

In Nagpur division, the number of cases has reached 5,136 while 73 patients have succumbed to the infection.

The number of people in home quarantine across the state came down from 9,22,637 as on Monday to 8,85,545 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the number of people admitted in institutional quarantine also declined from 44,136 to 42,733, Mr Tope said.