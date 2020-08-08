Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs Over 13 Lakh COVID-19 Recoveries Even As Cases Surge

Coronavirus Cases In India: The positivity rate on Friday increased to 10.88 per cent (File)

India's coronavirus cases breached the 20-lakh mark after a massive surge of 62,538 new cases on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The 24-hour jump is the biggest single-day jump, the ministry said, adding that about 13.78 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The country's COVID tally has doubled almost within three weeks of India crossing the 10-lakh mark.

41,585 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far.

The positivity rate on Friday increased to 10.88 per cent from Thursday's 8.47 per cent. In the last few weeks, the country has recorded the highest positivity rate of 15.79 per cent on July 20.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Aug 08, 2020 06:05 (IST) Coronavirus News: Odisha Allows Private Hospitals With 30 Or More Beds To Open COVID Units

Odisha has allowed private hospitals with 30 or more beds to open COVID-19 units. The state, however, cautioned these hospitals not to charge exorbitant fees and warned of strict action in case of any violations, reported news agency ANI. Issuing a host of guidelines, the state health department said: "It is observed that the private hospitals are treating the non-COVID cases, but when they find such patients to be COVID-19 positive during the process of treatment they immediately request the government machinery to shift the case to a COVID facility, set up by the government. It eventually caused a large surge of patients in such COVID facilities." All asymptomatic or mild cases shall be sent to institutional quarantine or home isolation, or a paid COVID Care Centre run by the hospital, it said. Interested private hospitals shall designate a minimum of 10 per cent of all beds to be reserved for COVID treatment with an option to convert the entire hospital to a COVID hospital, it added.



