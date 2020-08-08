61,537 Coronavirus Cases In India In A Day, 20.88 Lakh Total Cases

India has reported over 42,000 deaths linked to coronavirus so far.

A huge spike of 61,537 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's tally to 20,88,611, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that over 14.27 lakh patients have recovered so far. This is the fourth consecutive day that India recorded the highest number of fresh infections in a single day across the world, according to the data by the World Health Organization.

While India reported its biggest single-day surge in cases yesterday with 62,538 fresh infections, 56,282 patients were registered on Thursday. On Wednesday, 52,509 fresh infections were recorded and this figure stood at 52,050 on Tuesday.

The United States and Brazil - two countries where Covid caseload is higher that India - recorded lesser number of fresh infections on all four days.

More than 42,000 deaths linked to the highly infectious disease have been recorded by India since the beginning of the pandemic; 933 patients dies in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stood at 68.32 per cent this morning, an improvement from yesterday's 67.98 per cent.

The positivity rate - an indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease- 10.28 as compared to yesterday's 10.88 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases were reported from five states - Maharashtra (10,483), Andhra Pradesh (10,171), Karnataka (6,670), Tamil Nadu (5,880) and Uttar Pradesh (4,404). These five states also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 linked deaths during this period, the government data shows.