Union Minister Kailash Choudhary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet today.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive," Mr Choudhary tweeted."All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested."

"There is fever with little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital," he said in the tweet.

The minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.