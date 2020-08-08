Maharashtra Crosses 5 Lakh Coronavirus Cases With Record Single-Day Spike

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 1,47,048 (File)

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases crossed the 5-lakh mark today with a record single-day spike in cases. With 12,822 new infections, the total tally in the worst affected state in the country is now 5,03,084.

The total death count in the state is now 17,367 with the addition of 275 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Of the 275 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, 222 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while 28 deaths took place in the past one week.

Rest of the 25 deaths had taken place more than a week ago, but were reported now, an official told news agency PTI.

A record 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals in a day, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,38,362 in the state.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,47,048. The total number of tests in the state is 26,47,020.

There are 9,89,612 people under home quarantine while 35,625 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai, the state's capital and the densely populated financial capital of the country reported 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1,22,316. The number of deaths in the city is now 6,751.

Pune also reported the highest single-day spike on Saturday with 1,457 cases taking the total count to 69,500. The city also recorded 39 fatalities - total number of deaths in the city is now 1,744.

Nagpur also saw the biggest jump in 24 hours with 659 new cases taking the toll to 8,406.

India recorded 61,537 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 20,88,611. More than 42,000 deaths linked to the highly infectious disease have been recorded by India since the beginning of the pandemic.