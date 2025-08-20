On Camera, Man Falls Into Drain As Cover Gives Way In Maharashtra

A man fell into a drain in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the cover collapsed beneath him. A video of the incident showed the man alighting from a parked scooter near a bakery with boxes in his hand on Tuesday.

In the video, a part of the covered drain showed some cracks. As he took a step towards the shop and stepped on the part with the cracks, the cover collapsed and he fell into the drain. He was pulled out by his co-passenger, passers-by and the shop staff. Though he did not sustain any major injuries, the incident raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians.

The collapsed drain cover was cordoned off using large stones to avoid further accidents.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on site said that the drain cover had no metal reinforcement on its bottom. They demanded an inquiry into the incident by the municipal body and authorities.

In a similar incident reported in Mumbai in May, a part of a road in the posh Kemps Corner collapsed amid heavy rain, forcing road closure near the key Peddar Road-Nepean Sea Road junction.