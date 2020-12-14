Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Caseload Below 4 Lakh For Seventh Consecutive Day Sunday

30,254 infections were reported in a day on Sunday (File)

India's coronavirus case count rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. 30,254 infections were reported in a day on Sunday, while the death count rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,57,464 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 caseload of the country remained below 4 lakh for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: