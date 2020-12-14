Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Caseload Below 4 Lakh For Seventh Consecutive Day Sunday

India's coronavirus case count rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. 30,254 infections were reported in a day on Sunday, while the death count rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,57,464 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 caseload of the country remained below 4 lakh for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Facing record levels of coronavirus, the United States began shipping vaccine nationwide on Sunday as it launched a massive immunization effort, while in Germany an explosion of cases forced a return to partial lockdown, reported news agency AFP. Delivery trucks with special refrigeration equipment rolled out of a facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as part of a public-private plan to ship millions of doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vulnerable Americans.