Covid Spurt In IIT Madras, 66 Students Test Positive, Departments Shut

IIT Madras has temporarily shut down its departments, centres, labs and the library citing Covid spurt in hostels according to an email sent to students which NDTV has accessed.

Sixty-six students, sources say, have tested positive this month; 700 others are being tested.

Faculty and students have been asked to work from home.

The premier educational institution, in a statement, said that hostels are functioning with only 10 per cent of their residents and testing was done for all after a few reported positive.

Students residing in hostels are being supplied "packed food", it added.

"A SoP is in place to determine how many scholars and project staff can work safely in each lab based on its size, ventilation etc. Research scholars who wished to return earlier (out of turn with respect to the SoP involving quarantine before release into the hostels) were permitted to do so if they were willing to stay off campus similar to project staff, till their turn came to be accepted in the hostels, and provided their lab could accommodate them," it said.

A senior health official told NDTV, "We are working with the institute. We had expected such clusters since the restrictions have been lifted. This is no reason for panic".

COVID-19 numbers in Tamil Nadu and capital Chennai which was earlier a hotspot have drastically come down. On Sunday the state reported 1,195 cases with Chennai accounting for 340. Though the state's Covid tally is nearing 8 lakh te active cases stood at 10,115 only.