US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top US officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.

