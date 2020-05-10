Air India Flight With 163 Stranded Indians From Kuwait Lands In Hyderabad

The Hyderabad International Airport has kept international arrivals fully sanitized (Representational)

As 163 Indian nationals from Kuwait reached Hyderabad, the GMR led Hyderabad International Airport handled the first arrival evacuation flight from Kuwait on May 9.

The Air India flight AI 988 from Kuwait landed at the airport on May 9 at 10.07 pm with 163 Indian citizens stranded in Kuwait.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated including - sanitization of every nook and corner of the building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator's etc.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

"All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 passengers. Each passenger was screened by the Thermal Cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit by Airport Health officials as per the directives of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities," said an airport official.

After the health screening of passengers, the CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

"Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and the Immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place," the official said.

Meanwhile, the official said, every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport.

"As per the government's norm, the passengers have been taken for mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations in the city. After the exit of all passengers entire processing area at the international arrivals and ancillary zones were again fumigated, disinfected and sanitized and kept ready for next flights in subsequent days," the official added.