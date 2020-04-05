Coronavirus India: 472 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 hours, 3,374 Cases So Far

Covid-19 count crossed 3,000-mark on Saturday. (File)

Seventy-seven people have died in India after being infected with the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the health ministry said today, adding that the country recorded 472 cases in last 24 hours that takes the total to 3,374.

India recorded the highest number of cases (601) and deaths (12) on Friday amid an unprecedented surge in the count over the last week linked to a controversial religious gathering in Delhi.

More than 1,000 people who attended the religious held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month have tested positive, the government said on Saturday.

