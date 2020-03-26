Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore-Package For Poor Amid Lockdown: 'No One Will Go Hungry'

Coronavirus shutdown: Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures for the poor today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a food security scheme to help the economically weaker sections to tide over the added challenge of lockdown and job loss during the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. The Rs 1,70,000-crore scheme, dubbed the "Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme" will "address the concerns of poor, migrant workers and those who need help", she said.

A special Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover is being offered to the frontline workers toiling to contain the crisis - doctors and their support staff, she said.

The Finance Minister, who is heading the task force evaluating the financial fallout of this outbreak and chart out the course ahead, outlined a bailout package for the people and industry today. It was divided under eight heads that covered all sections of society, including pensioners, women and the differently abled.

"The poor and the needy will get 5 kg additional wheat and rice free of cost for the next there months over and above what they are entitled under the National Food Security Act. They will also get 1 kg pulses free for next three months," the minister said.

For the farmers, she said the government would release the first tranche of their yearly payment of Rs 6,000.

"Women Jan Dhan account holders will get ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month for the next three months. This will benefit over 20 crore women who have Jan Dhan accounts," Ms Sitharaman said.

The government has increased the wage under the rural job guarantee programme MGNREGA to Rs 202 from Rs 182. "This will be for five crore workers," the minister said.