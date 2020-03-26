Centre Announces 1.7 Lakh Crore Package For Poor: 'No One Will Go Hungry'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the government has been working to protect the interests of those affected directly since the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Her press conference comes at a time when hopes of a stimulus package to strengthen the economy against the coronavirus pushed equity markets more than 5 per cent higher, and put them on track to close higher for the third session in a row. This week, India began a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many economists have warned of a sharp economic impact of the outbreak on India, which is already staring at the worst pace of annual GDP expansion recorded in more than 11 years.
Here are highlights of what the Finance Minister said:
- A package ready for the poor who need immediate help
- These include migrant workers, urban and rural poor,
- No one will go hungry
- Package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore
- Medical insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for those putting their own life at risk
- These include doctors, paramedic/healthcare workers, ASHA workers dealing with coronavirus outbreak
- 20 lakh workers to benefit from this
- 80 crore people to benefit from Rs 1.70 lakh-crore package under PM Garib Kalyan scheme
- They will get either 5 KGs of rice or 5 KGs of wheat in next three months, in addition to existing allotment; 1 KG pulse of choice
- Not even one poor person will be left without food
- Cash transfer will be made under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme
- Wage increase under MGNREGA; from Rs 182 to Rs 202
- 5 crore people to benefit, to lead to increase in income by Rs 2,000
- Rs 1,000 additional to be provided to poor senior citizens, widows, disabled in two instalments through DBT
- 3 crore to benefit from this
- 20.5 crore Jan Dhan accounts held by women to be credited with additional Rs 500 a month through DBT
- Two announcements fro organised sector:
- Government will pay EPF contribution (for 12% on behalf of employers and employees each) for next three months for establishments with up to 100 employees and 90 per cent of whom draw less than Rs 15,000/month; 80 lakh workers, 4 lakh organisations to benefit
- EPF scheme regulation to be amended to permit withrawal of up to 75% of non-refundable advance or three months wages, whichever lower; 4.8 crore subscribers to benefit