Government Provides Relief In PF Contribution, Relaxes Withdrawal Norms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Thursday announced a couple of measures for workers enrolled under the Provident Fund (PF) scheme, as part of a 1.70 lakh crore economic package, introduced in order to tackle the economic distress caused due to coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing the media about the measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that for the next three months, the government will pay EPF contribution for both the employer and employee. However, the benefit will only be extended to organisations employing up to 100 workers, 90 per cent of whom earn less than Rs 15,000 a month.

In another announcement made for employees availing the PF scheme, the government said it will amend regulations so that they can draw up to 75 per cent of non-refundable advance or three months of wages - whichever is lower - from their PF funds.

Ms Sitharaman also added that the measures would come into effect immediately.