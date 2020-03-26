Five Big Announcements In Finance Minister's Coronavirus Relief Package

Medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for those on the frontline of the fight against Covid-17 i.e. doctors, nurses and also sanitation workers

Direct cash transfer for eight categories, including pensioners, women and the specially-abled. Farmers will get first instalment of Rs 2,000 of PM Kisan in the first week of April and MNREGA wages will be increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 and women holding Jan Dhan account holders will get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months

Each household will receive Rs 5 kg of rice or wheat per month free of cost, in addition to the existing 5 kg. In addition, the household will also get 1 kg of preferred dal for free for the next three months.

Women in self-help groups will get up to Rs 10 lakh collateral-free loans under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Rural Mission scheme. And the cap has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh.