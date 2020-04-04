1,023 Of 2,902 COVID-19 Cases Linked To Mosque Event, Tamil Nadu Leads

Coronavirus India: Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat has been linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases

Nearly a third of all confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India - 1,023 of 2,902 reported so far - have been linked to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat and its religious gathering in Delhi last month, the Health Ministry said today, adding that such cases now constituted 30 per cent of known COVID-19 cases in the country and had been detected across 17 states and union territories.

Cases linked to the Jamaat have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"It is an everyday battle for us. Contact tracing is underway in 17 states. If we miss out on even one person it may pose a new challenge. So we need the cooperation of everyone," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary (Health Ministry), said, adding, "30 per cent of cases were related to one particular place that we couldn't manage or understand".

In Tamil Nadu, the state worst hit by the fallout of the Jamaat event, 73 of 74 new cases reported today have been linked to the Jamaat. On Friday the southern state also reported a spike in the number of new cases for a third straight day, with most of the 100 patients linked to the Delhi mosque event. Overall 1,200 of 1,500 people who were at the Jamaat event have been quarantined.

The state has a total of 485 cases with at least two deaths linked to the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 3,000 the Health Ministry said today

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh around 157 of 180 COVID-19 cases, or around 87 per cent, have ties to the Islamic sect, with 16 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Concerns about the Jamaat surfaced around March 18 in Telangana, after eight Indonesian tourists, who were members of the organisation, tested positive. As of now the state has reported 229 cases overall, of which the 75 reported on Friday were all linked to the Islamic sect. Around 70 per cent of Telangana's COVID-19 cases - i.e., around 160 - have been connected to the Jamaat.

Uttar Pradesh, which has identified 1,302 attendees and isolated 1,000 of them, reported 227 positive cases by Saturday evening, of which 94 were related to the mosque event. As many as 27 districts in the state have reported such cases, with 47 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the 62 COVID-19 case reported from Haryana, 23 have connections to the Jamaat. Over 1,300 members, including 107 foreigners, came to the state before the lockdown came into force on March 25, Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police, said on Friday.

Worldwide more than a million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 50,000 killed

In Kerala six confirmed cases have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, while 60 others are under observation. Rajasthan has 43 confirmed cases and nine of the 10 cases reported from the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands are connected to the Jamaat.

In Karnataka, of the 16 new cases reported two have Tablighi Jamaat connections. Overall the state has 144 cases with four deaths reported. Jamaat members have also been identified and isolated in North East India, where 26 of 29 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the group.

As the highly infectious COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the country - 601 new cases reported in the past 24 hours - authorities are concerned that the number could increase even further as states track down other members of the group and await test results on those already quarantined.

A case has been filed against Jamaat chief cleric Maulana Saad and six others under the Epidemic Disease Act, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said this week. Maulana Saad, 56, who is missing and may have been exposed to coronavirus, is reportedly in "self-quarantine", according to a video released Wednesday.

With input from PTI