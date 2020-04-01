Islamic Sect Chief, 6 Others Charged For Delhi Event Amid COVID-19

Coronavirus: A gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat sect led to positive cases

After a religious gathering in Delhi at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat sect emerged as one of the country's top coronavirus hotspots, its chief cleric Maulana Saad and six others have been charged by the police.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members, including those from other countries, attended the gathering in March, disregarding all coronavirus warnings and precautions. Many then travelled to different states, widening the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Over 2,000 members have been removed from the Markaz Nizamuddin, the Tablighi headquarters, in the past three days.

Apart from Maulana Saad, Delhi Police's First Information Report (FIR) names Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammad Salman and Mohammed Ashraf.

They have been charged under the Epidemic Disease Act, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

The FIR says these seven were responsible for the gathering and they allowed visitors to continue living in the building despite notice issued to them on March 24, the day the country went into a total lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Across the country, 128 people with coronavirus have been traced to the gathering and many more cases are feared.

The police and the Delhi government say the sect was warned about the gathering and had been asked to vacate Markaz Nizamuddin because of COVID-19 fears.

But the organisers of the Tablighi gathering told the police, after being issued notice to vacate, that "people came before the lockdown was imposed, and the PM (Narendra Modi) in his speech said jo jahaan hai wahi rahe (all must stay wherever they are)".

The Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement with members across the world, preaches a return to orthodox Muslim ways. As the coronavirus pandemic swept through the world, Tablighi Jamaat continued to organise gatherings that have been linked to coronavirus cases in countries like Malaysia and Pakistan.