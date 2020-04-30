No New Vehicles For Haryana Government Staff As Lockdown Hits State Revenue

Haryana has decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles.

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles, including cars and jeeps, except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses during the current financial year.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Haryana cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

The cabinet also decided that even in case of very urgent need of a new car or jeep, outsourcing/hiring of the vehicles should be done.

Haryana's revenue sources have dried up in view of the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has adversely affected all economic activities, and the present measures are aimed to cut down on expenses.

Chief Minister Khattar had recently said that Haryana was losing a whopping Rs 4,600 crore revenue.

"We will have to curtail our expenses and generate sources of income," Mr Khattar had said on Saturday.

Clarifying his earlier statement that new recruitment in the state will remain "frozen" for one year, he said the directive will remain applicable for universities.