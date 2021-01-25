Government Warns Of Action Against Those Spreading Rumours About Vaccines

India's Covid vaccination drive began January 16 (File)

Legal action should be taken against those spreading "unfounded and misleading rumours" about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the country, the centre said in a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories.

The centre referred to "rumour-mongering, particularly by vested interests" and said such actions could cause "unwarranted doubts among people at large", and there was "a need to check all such kinds (of actions) relating to the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccines".

The letter, written last week by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, reminded states of existing provisions under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code, and urged them to apply such provisions to "counter the spread of all such kind of false information about the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as promptly disseminate factual messages.

The national coronavirus vaccination drive began January 16 after the centre approved two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield, which was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.

Both vaccines were declared "110 per cent safe" by VG Somani, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI); Mr Somani said Covishield had been found to be 70.42 per cent effective, while Covaxin was "safe and provides a robust immune response".

Both vaccines were given emergency use approval by the DCGI, although, in Covaxin's case, that was modified to "restricted use in emergency situation in public interest" - or in clinical trial mode - meaning that all those who received the jab during the vaccination drive would be viewed as trial participants.

The decision to green-light Covaxin triggered a row, with critics and experts pointing to a lack of efficacy data at this time. The vaccine has completed only two of three required trial phases; the third - which tests for efficacy - began in November and is ongoing.

The two earlier phases only ensured that the drug was safe.

Amid intense scrutiny over Covaxin and questions over its Phase III trial data, Bharat Biotech Chairman Dr Krisha Ella hit out at critics, saying his company had carried out "200 per cent honest clinical trials", had a track record in producing efficacious vaccines, and was transparent with data.