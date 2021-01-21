PM Modi, Chief Ministers To Receive Shots In Round 2 Of Vaccination: Sources

COVID-19 Vaccination: PM Modi launched the massive vaccination drive on January 16. (File photo)

Highlights Those above 50 and people with comorbidities will take shots in phase 2

PM Modi launched the massive vaccination drive on January 16

Healthcare workers, frontline workers received shots in phase 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of the Covid inoculation drive launched last week, sources said today. All Chief Ministers will also receive vaccines.

The vaccine drive was launched on January 16 with healthcare workers and others at the frontline of the coronavirus fight receiving jabs of two vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

In the second phase, it is the turn of those above 50 and people with comorbidities to take shots.

All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will also be vaccinated.

In his meeting with Chief Ministers before the drive, PM Modi had said they did not need to panic or rush to get vaccinated as they would get their turn in the second round.

Chief Ministers of states like Haryana, Bihar and Odisha had reportedly suggested that MLAs, MPs and other public representatives should be considered frontline workers and be vaccinated.

However, PM strictly warned anyone against jumping the queue.