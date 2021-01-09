Covid Vaccination Drive In India To Begin On January 16

The Centre had earlier approved two vaccines for emergency use in the country (Representational)

India's coronavirus vaccination drive will begin January 16, the government said Saturday evening, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Priority will be given to around three crore healthcare workers and frontline staff, like doctors, community health workers and police, who are directly involved in fighting the pandemic.

The next priority group will be people over 50, followed by those under 50 but with co-morbidities.

The total number of people expected to be vaccinated in the first phase is around 30 crore,

On Tuesday the government said its CoWIN app (short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) and its ecosystem would be used to manage the massive vaccination drive.

The app has yet to be launched, but the government has said it will use Aadhaar numbers to authenticate vaccine beneficiaries and send text messages - in at least 12 languages - to their mobile phones with details of vaccination date and time.

Once the app is launched, it will give three options for registration - self-registration, individual registration (an official would help by uploading data) and bulk upload.

The exact logistics of this process has not been announced yet. It is likely that the government may organise camps where people can go and officials will get them registered for the vaccine.

On Sunday the government approved two vaccines for emergency use in the country - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield, which was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Both vaccines are two-dose drugs, meaning they need two doses each to ensure maximum protection against the virus.