India-Israel Partnership Currently Focussed On Combating COVID-19: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart

New Delhi:

The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID-19 challenge and even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Mr Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Pleasure to hear from FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the #COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

