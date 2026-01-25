S Jaishankar Meets EU Delegates Ahead Of 77th Republic Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with President of European Union Council Antonio Costa and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Delhi.

Jaishankar hoped that their talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a harbinger of a new chapter in India-European Union relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to welcome President of EU Council Antonio Costa and President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen to India. A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter in India - European Union relations."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday called the India-EU partnership one of trust and reliability as the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India.

Costa and Von der Leyen were received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada and were accorded with Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India-EU: A partnership of Trust and Reliability: A cordial welcome to the President of the European Council Antonio Costa as he arrives in New Delhi for a State Visit to India. Received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada."

"President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Presidents Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are the Chief Guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. The visit is set to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership."

Costa expressed his happiness as he arrived in India.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit, on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. Celebrating a strong and growing EU-India partnership--from trade and security to the clean transition and vibrant people-to-people connections."

Costa and Von der Leyen will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit, a statement by the European Council said.

