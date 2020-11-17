May Close Delhi Markets Turning Into COVID-19 Hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi reported 3,797 Covid cases in the 24 hours, number of tests below 30,000. (File)

Delhi is considering closing some markets for a few days in view of rising cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a day after his government said the city would not be put under another lockdown since the third wave of COVID-19 has already peaked out.

The state is also looking at reducing the number of people allowed for public gatherings back to 50.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government so that, if required, the Delhi government can shut down those markets for few days where norms are not being followed and they are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots," Mr Kejriwal said in his coronavirus address today.

He added that in keeping with the Central government guidelines, Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings. "But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon," Arvind Kejriwal said.