Plasma Therapy For Delhi Health Minister, In Hospital With COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, will be shifted to a private hospital and will be given plasma therapy after his condition worsened.

According to reports, Mr Jain is experiencing trouble in breathing and is running high fever. He has also developed pneumonia, doctors said.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Friday to wish for his speedy recovery. "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection," he tweeted.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Mr Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. He had first tested negative for the virus. His second test, however, came positive. "Today my covid test found to be positive (sic)," he had written on Twitter.

"We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," a doctor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI today.

Sources in Delhi government had on Wednesday said people who interacted with him in the last couple of days would be quarantined as per the advice of the doctors.

On Sunday, Mr Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.