Coronavirus News Update: 13,835 Cases In India, Death Count Crosses 450-Mark

India is testing a multi-purpose vaccine that has proved effective against leprosy and boosts immunity in hosts to see if it can help tackle the coronavirus, the chief of country's largest public-funded research institution told NDTV on Friday.

The World Health Organisation has said a specific vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has triggered the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could take at least 12 months or longer.

Several countries including the US and China are working on vaccines to counter the virus that has affected over 21 lakh people across the world and killed nearly 1.5 lakh. In India, over 13,000 people have been infected and 437 have died.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the lockdown was imposed last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said on Friday.

Meanwhile, 15 to 20 sailors of the Indian Navy have been tested positive for coronavirus. The sailors have been quarantined at a naval hospital in Mumbai. This is the first set of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases being reported in the navy.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the lockdown was imposed last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said on Friday. The decline is the result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness), the government added.

