Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh: On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Worker Attacked, Clothes Ripped

Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh: A video shows the mob holding sticks and surrounding the man.

A group of sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh were attacked by a mob of locals in Dewas district this morning when they went to a neighbourhood to clean the streets. One of them, who was attacked with an axe, has been admitted to hospital after his hand was badly injured. The shocking attack comes weeks after similar incidents in the state in which healthcare workers and civic officials were attacked locals when they went to screen residents for coronavirus.

Disturbing visuals show the mob holding sticks and surrounding the sanitation worker, pushing and pulling him. The man, with his shirt is ripped apart, is helpless as the mob with sticks drags him.

One man, Adil, who police say is the main accused, has been arrested, His brother is missing.

Earlier this month, healthcare workers and civic officials were attacked by a mob of angry locals in an Indore neighbourhood as they visited the area to screen residents for signs of novel coronavirus infection. Two women doctors were injured in the attack and had to be rescued by police. Before that, locals in another neighbhourhood in Indore allegedly spat at officials and abused them during screening procedures.

In Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a group of men threw stones at a police constable who was on lockdown enforcement duty. Five people were arrested and two of them were charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

With 1,310 cases, Madhya Pradesh has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. 69 people have died of the infection.

World 22,43,486 Cases 15,19,716 Active 5,69,555 Recovered 1,54,215 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,43,486 and 1,54,215 have died; 15,19,716 are active cases and 5,69,555 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 9:07 am.