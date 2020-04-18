Rajnath Singh Chairs COVID-19 Meet, Piyush Goyal, Other Ministers Attend

Coronavirus: Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting at his residence today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a meeting of senior Union Ministers at his residence today to discuss better coordination between state and central governments during the COVID-19 crisis.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are in attendance. However, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is a member of the group, is not present.

This is the fifth time that the Group of Ministers has met since a nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to break the chain of transmission of the infectious novel coronavirus.

A crucial topic being discussed at the meeting is fixing issues with the supply of essential goods and services to people around the country. The Group of Ministers, each member of which is in-charge of one state, is working with feedback from state governments and will form policy based on that feedback.

Recommendations and policy suggestions from this meeting will be submitted to the Prime Minister for further action.

There are currently more than 14,000 cases of the novel coronavirus across the country and 480 deaths have been linked to the virus. Worldwide the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan district in December last year, has infected over 22.4 lakh people and killed 1.54 lakh.

