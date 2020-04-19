US Reports 1,891 COVID-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Report

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

US Reports 1,891 COVID-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Report

US death count has now risen to 38,664 on Saturday. (Representational)

Washington, United States:

The coronavirus death count in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
US coronavirusUS Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter