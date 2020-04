At least 13,835 people have been infected with the coronavirus in India. (Representational

15 to 20 sailors of the Indian Navy in Mumbai have been tested positive for coronavirus. The sailors have been quarantined at a naval hospital in the city. A massive contact-tracing operation is on.

The sailors were all staying in the residential accommodation facilities of INS Angrey - a shore-based depot that provides logistical and administrative support to Naval operations of the Western Naval Command.