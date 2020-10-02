BJP Leader Who Threatened Mamata Banerjee With 'Covid Hug' Tests Positive

Coronavirus: Anupam Hazra is the new National Secretary from West Bengal.

A BJP leader, who had said he would hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he gets COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus.

"Covid Positive," posted Anupam Hazra, the new BJP National Secretary from West Bengal, on his Facebook page today. Mr Hazra has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, health officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He had complained of uneasiness and was tested for coronavirus, officials said.

A police complaint was filed against Mr Hazra earlier this week after his controversial statement of "Covid hug".

On Sunday, Anupam Hazra, a former Trinamool MP from Bengal's Bolpur, who joined the BJP in January 2019, was quoted as saying, "If someday I am found Covid positive, I will go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and hug her. She will understand the pain of those who have suffered the disease and have lost their near and dear ones during the pandemic."

Mr Harza made the remark a day after he was appointed secretary by the BJP on Saturday, replacing Rahul Sinha who expressed anger at a loyal party worker having to make way to "accommodate" a Trinamool turncoat.

A complaint was filed by Trinamool Congress's Refugee Cell for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state. It sought action against Mr Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, in violation of the Constitution and hurting the sentiments of the complainants. The police complaint was filed at the Siliguri police station in Darjeeling district.

BJP leaders in Bengal had distanced themselves from Mr Hazra's comment. "Those in positions of responsibility must be careful about what they speak," BJP's newly appointed Vice-President Mukul Roy had said.

West Bengal has more than 2.6 lakh coronavirus cases with 5,017 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)