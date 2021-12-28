More Curbs In Delhi, 'Yellow Alert', Detailed Order Soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Covid In Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there will be more restrictions.

New restrictions with a "yellow alert" will take effect in Delhi amid a rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said, adding that a "detailed order" will be shared soon.

"We have stayed above 0.5 per cent positivity rate for more than two days. We are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," the Chief Minister said after a meeting with top officials.

"We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases in Delhi," he assured, adding that Covid cases were mild and there was no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers.

Mr Kejriwal also urged people of Delhi to follow other Covid rules like masks and social distancing.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) level 1 or Yellow alert kicks in when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent for two consecutive days.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike in cases in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. The positivity rate was also above 0.5 per cent for two days, which, according to GRAP, is the scale for a yellow alert.

GRAP is based on positivity rate, new Covid cases and the number of oxygen beds. There are four levels -- yellow, amber, orange and red.