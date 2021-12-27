Delhi's Highest Daily Cases (331) In Over 6 Months, Yellow Alert Likely

The current positivity rate is 0.68 per cent -- up from the critical level of 0.5 per cent recorded yesterday.

Yellow Alert may come into effect under four-stage Graded response Action Plan in Delhi. Its requirement is the critical 0.5% positivity rate for two consecutive days. The Delhi government is yet to take a decision on the matter.

For now, night curfew comes into effect in the city starting today. The duration will be from 11 pm to 5 am.

The 331 new cases in the city are a jump from the 290 case and one death reported on Sunday. The Omicron number, 149, is up from yesterday's 72. The number of active Covid patients is 1,289 -- the highest since June.

If Yellow Alert is declared, most of the activities resumed in phases as the second wave waned, will come to a stop. Malls, restaurants, shops, cinema halls spas and gyms, all will be hit.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will have to shut and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

Shops and malls selling non-essential goods and services will be allowed to stay open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule.

Restaurants will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am and 10 pm. Bars can remain open from noon to 10 pm and operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums, spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will have to shut down. Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will also be closed.