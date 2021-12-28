Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 6,531 New Cases On Monday, Delhi 331

COVID-19 cases in India: The active caseload stands at 75,841. (File)

India reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases and 315 deaths on Monday, according to the health ministry, pushing its active caseload to 75,841 and the death count to 4,79,997. Omicron cases have risen to 578 and at least 151 have recovered, the health ministry said yesterday.

Delhi reported 331 new cases, one death, and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with its active caseload standing at 1,289. The city has recorded the most cases of Omicron in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan), the health ministry said in a bulletin.

The national capital has activated the graded action plan prepared earlier this year to tackle surges in infections. It brough back night curfews yesterday.

Dec 28, 2021 05:50 (IST) COVID-19 News: US Halves Isolation Guidelines For Asymptomatic Covid Patients

US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections from 10 to five days, with a surge of cases causing travel chaos and threatening wider social disruption, reported news agency AFP.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement announcing the change. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives."