India's 2 New Covid Vaccines: What You Need To Know

The two latest vaccines cleared by India are Corbevax and Covovax. (Representational)

The centre cleared two more vaccines today and one anti-viral drug to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two latest vaccines cleared by India are Corbevax and Covovax. A quick look at them:

Corbevax

Manufacturer: Biological-E

Type: Protein Sub-Unit Vaccine

Trial: Phase 3 (final stage of trials after which data is submitted)

Volunteers: 2140

Age profile: 18 to 80 Years.

Covovax