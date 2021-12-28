India's 2 New Covid Vaccines: What You Need To Know

The centre cleared two more vaccines today and one anti-viral drug to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two latest vaccines cleared by India are Corbevax and Covovax. (Representational)

The two latest vaccines cleared by India are Corbevax and Covovax. A quick look at them: 

Corbevax

  • Manufacturer: Biological-E
  • Type: Protein Sub-Unit Vaccine
  • Trial: Phase 3 (final stage of trials after which data is submitted)
  • Volunteers: 2140
  • Age profile: 18 to 80 Years.

Covovax

  • Manufacturer - Serum Institute Of India
  • Type: Nano-Particle Vaccine
  • Trial: Phase 3
  • Volunteers: 1600
  • Age Profile: 18 to 99 years
