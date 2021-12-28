India's 2 New Covid Vaccines: What You Need To Know

The centre cleared two more vaccines today and one anti-viral drug to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two latest vaccines cleared by India are Corbevax and Covovax. A quick look at them:
Corbevax
- Manufacturer: Biological-E
- Type: Protein Sub-Unit Vaccine
- Trial: Phase 3 (final stage of trials after which data is submitted)
- Volunteers: 2140
- Age profile: 18 to 80 Years.
Covovax
- Manufacturer - Serum Institute Of India
- Type: Nano-Particle Vaccine
- Trial: Phase 3
- Volunteers: 1600
- Age Profile: 18 to 99 years