Ramp Up Vaccination, Increase Testing In 5 States Going To Polls: Centre

Vaccination for Coronavirus should be ramped up in states where elections will be held early next year, the government said today after a review meeting. There should be strict Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and testing should be exponentially accelerated to curb and sudden surge of the virus, the government said amid courts' demand that the election be pushed back in view of the threat from the highly contagious Omicron strain.

At the meeting today, the Center reviewed the public health response measures and vaccination status in the states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Centre has advised ramping up vaccination "through district-wise weekly plan with daily review".

While Uttarakhand and Goa had higher than the national average for vaccination for the first and second doses, the numbers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur were well below, the government said in a statement.