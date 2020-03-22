'Vigilante' Residents Ostracising Crew For Duty Amid Coronavirus: Air India

Coronavirus: Air India crew and its staff have been in the frontline in the battle against the virus

The state-run carrier Air India that has been sending its planes to coronavirus-hit nations to bring back stranded Indians have criticised "vigilante resident welfare associations" for "ostracising" crew who have been abroad to help out in rescue operations.

"...It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty," Air India said in a statement.

"These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew," the airline said.

"We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew are treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of this country deserves especially in light of the fact of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring back Indian citizens," Air India said.