Aim At Inoculating 30 Per Cent Population By August 15: Assam Chief Minister

A consignment of vaccines is likely to reach Assam by around June 5-6, the chief minister said. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his government is aiming at inoculating 30 per cent of the 3.2-crore population of the state by August 15 if vaccines are available.

The state has only 20,000-25,000 vaccine doses for people in the 18-44 years age group at present, he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, while visiting the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said he has spoken to authorities of two vaccine-producing companies, which have promised to supply seven lakh doses in June for the 18-44 years age group.

"The two companies have promised to send seven lakh vaccines for this group in June, but they could not say any date," he told reporters.

The pace of immunisation for people in the 18-44 years age bracket will be slow till the first week of the next month, the chief minister said.

A consignment of vaccines for these people is likely to reach Assam by around June 5-6, he said.

"The state is aiming at vaccinating 30 per cent of its population by August 15 provided we get the required doses," he said.

Talking about the vaccination drive in the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It is likely to go up by 30 per cent in June compared to May, which will further increase by 50 per cent in July."