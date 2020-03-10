58 Indians Evacuated From Virus-Hit Iran, More To Come: Foreign Minister

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Iran.

Fifty-eight Indians have been evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, one of the worst affected countries in the world by the outbreak, in the first batch brought back to the country, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said this morning.

"First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar wrote.

In another tweet, he thanked the embassy officials and medical staff for their efforts in ensuring the evacuation. "Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," Mr Jaishankar wrote.

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

Hundred of Indians are stranded in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the world by coronavirus outbreak that originated in China's Wuhan city in December. More than 230 people have died, over 3,000 are infected in the country. With 1,945 cases, the capital Tehran remains the province with the most cases.

On Monday, S Jaishankar made a surprise visit to Kashmir to assure the family of Indian students stuck in the Iran. "Met in #Srinagar the families of Indian students in #Iran. Assured them that our Embassy @India_in_Iran is monitoring their welfare. We are committed to facilitating their early return to India," he tweeted after the visit.

In India, total number of coronavirus cases rose to 47 on Monday after a Bengaluru resident, who had recently visited the United States, tested positive for coronavirus.