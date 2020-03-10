Two Test Positive For Coronavirus In Pune After Returning From Dubai

The samples from the two patients tested positive on Monday evening (Representational)

Two people from Pune, who had returned from Dubai recently and are related to each other, on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a civic Health department official said. This is the first case from Maharashtra.

Samples of a man and a woman, with history of travel to Dubai, tested positive in the evening, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

Both of them were admitted to the civic-run Naidu Hospital, he added.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said the two had returned to Pune from Dubai on March 1.

"Till March 6, they did not have any problems. On March 8, they approached us after one of them started experiencing mild symptoms. Subsequently, their samples were sent for testing which returned positive on Monday," Mr Ram said, adding that the two are related to each other.

Meanwhile, officials of the PMC's health department said while one of the two patients displayed mild symptoms another did not have any.

"The two are currently in the isolation ward at Naidu Hospital. Their condition is stable," an official said.

"We are in touch with other people who came in contact with both the patients. We are closely monitoring them," he added.