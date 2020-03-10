Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 47

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 47, with the recent case of a Bengaluru resident, who had recently visited the United States. Other fresh cases reported on Monday include one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Punjab and two in Pune. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take stock of the situation.
The government has decided not to let any foreign cruise ship to dock at Indian ports, news agency ANI reported. The government had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in these countries.
The global number of deaths from the new coronavirus passed 4,000 on Tuesday, according to AFP figures, as China reported 17 new deaths. The virus has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday for his first visit to the epicentre of the country's coronavirus epidemic since the crisis erupted in January.
Xi's unannounced visit comes as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.
Forty-one survivors pulled from the wreckage are injured, the Ministry of Emergency Management said at a press conference Tuesday.
If approved by parliament, the draft bill would give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the power to declare a state of emergency and impose drastic measures but Tokyo stressed that the situation had not yet reached that point.
China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.2 percent in February from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics -- down slightly from 5.4 percent the month before, which was the highest point in at least eight years.
"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority," frontman Eddie Vedder said in a statement on social media.
A total of 131 infections were confirmed on Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Three more people died, it added, taking the number of deaths to 54.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the administration has strengthened surveillance after six persons tested positive for COVID-19.
"We have strengthened the surveillance after 6 positive cases since yesterday. In the state, we have 1116 persons under observation out of whom 976 persons are under home quarantine while 149 persons are in hospitals. This includes people with symptoms as well," Ms Shailaja told reporters.
- The novel coronavirus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets spread during coughing and sneezing, doctors say.
- Besides keeping contact to a minimum with an infected person, the preventive measures include frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.
- Fresh tissues should be used while sneezing and coughing and then discarded, to ensure the virus does not spread.
- Dr Harsh Vardhan said over 8.74 lakh passengers coming from foreign countries have been screened.
- As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus, the health ministry said.
- An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection, it added.
- Mizoram will seal its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and ban the entry of foreigners to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday.
- Kindergarten classes in Bengaluru have been closed as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
- A 63-year-old Jammu woman, who had travelled to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration during the weekend.