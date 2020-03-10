Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 47

Coronavirus In India: The first three cases of virus in India were reported from Kerala. (File)

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 47, with the recent case of a Bengaluru resident, who had recently visited the United States. Other fresh cases reported on Monday include one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Punjab and two in Pune. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take stock of the situation.

The government has decided not to let any foreign cruise ship to dock at Indian ports, news agency ANI reported. The government had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in these countries.

The global number of deaths from the new coronavirus passed 4,000 on Tuesday, according to AFP figures, as China reported 17 new deaths. The virus has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.

Mar 10, 2020 09:45 (IST) Manipur Shuts Border With Myanmar To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The Manipur government has closed all border entry points with Myanmar to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. Entry of foreigners from these border checkpoints is banned.



Mar 10, 2020 09:44 (IST) China's Xi Jinping Pays First Visit To Virus Epicentre Wuhan

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday for his first visit to the epicentre of the country's coronavirus epidemic since the crisis erupted in January.



Xi's unannounced visit comes as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.





Mar 10, 2020 09:42 (IST) Number Of Deaths In China Hotel Collapse Rises To 20

The number of deaths from the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China has risen to 20, authorities said Tuesday, with 10 others still feared trapped in the rubble.



Forty-one survivors pulled from the wreckage are injured, the Ministry of Emergency Management said at a press conference Tuesday.



Mar 10, 2020 09:38 (IST) Japan Readies 'State Of Emergency' Coronavirus Measures

Japan's government Tuesday approved draft "state of emergency" measures that would allow authorities to keep people inside and commandeer buildings for hospitals, as Tokyo steps up its fight against coronavirus five months before the Olympics.



If approved by parliament, the draft bill would give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the power to declare a state of emergency and impose drastic measures but Tokyo stressed that the situation had not yet reached that point.





Mar 10, 2020 09:34 (IST) China Inflation Slips But Stays High On Virus, Food Worries

Consumer inflation in China remained high in February, official data showed Tuesday, as the coronavirus epidemic and soaring food prices took a toll on the economy.



China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.2 percent in February from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics -- down slightly from 5.4 percent the month before, which was the highest point in at least eight years.





Mar 10, 2020 09:28 (IST) American Rock Band Pearl Jam Postpones Tour Over Coronavirus

American rock band Pearl Jam announced late Monday they are postponing the first leg of their North American tour this spring over coronavirus concerns.



"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority," frontman Eddie Vedder said in a statement on social media.



Mar 10, 2020 09:27 (IST) South Korea Reports Fewer Than 150 New Coronavirus Cases

South Korea, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic outside China, on Tuesday reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks.

A total of 131 infections were confirmed on Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.



Three more people died, it added, taking the number of deaths to 54.



Mar 10, 2020 09:17 (IST) Kerala Stregthens Surveillance After 6 Test Positive For COVID-19, Says State Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the administration has strengthened surveillance after six persons tested positive for COVID-19.



"We have strengthened the surveillance after 6 positive cases since yesterday. In the state, we have 1116 persons under observation out of whom 976 persons are under home quarantine while 149 persons are in hospitals. This includes people with symptoms as well," Ms Shailaja told reporters.



"In Pathanamthitta, we began the contact tracing at around 6 am. 270 persons are under the primary contact of positive patients. The number of high-risk contacts are 95. 6 people have come to hospitals in Pathanamthitta. The number of secondary contacts is 449," she added.



Mar 10, 2020 09:15 (IST) Whole Of Italy Under Coronavirus Lockdown, Public Gatherings Banned

Travel was restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings were forbidden throughout the country, as the government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.



Mar 10, 2020 08:01 (IST) The novel coronavirus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets spread during coughing and sneezing, doctors say.

Besides keeping contact to a minimum with an infected person, the preventive measures include frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.

Fresh tissues should be used while sneezing and coughing and then discarded, to ensure the virus does not spread.

Mar 10, 2020 08:01 (IST) Dr Harsh Vardhan said over 8.74 lakh passengers coming from foreign countries have been screened.

The government has decided not to let any foreign cruise ship to dock at Indian ports, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus, the health ministry said.

An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection, it added.



Mar 10, 2020 08:01 (IST) Mizoram will seal its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and ban the entry of foreigners to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday.

Kindergarten classes in Bengaluru have been closed as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

